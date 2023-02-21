Man found dead in Phoenix driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a home near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 1: 30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the driveway with a gunshot wound who crews pronounced dead at the scene. Video from the scene shows detectives at the home still gathering evidence and working on the investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Any details on a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.