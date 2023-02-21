Hundreds of fans attend Chicago Cubs spring training kickoff in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The first spring training game is still days away, but Cubs fans still came out to support their favorite team. On Monday, the Chicago Cubs invited fans to Sloan Park in Mesa to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. “We love coming out because we get to see the players up close and personal. We came here year after they won the championship, and it was so amazing. You could feel electricity,” said Steve and Caroline Volgarino.

This was all part of the Cubs’ spring training kickoff celebration. Admission was free, hot dogs were a dollar, and some fans snagged autographs. “I think 89-87 wins they will be very competitive if they stay healthy,” said Robert Rosenberg.

Denise Vasquez has been a Cubs fan since 1994, when she joined the Navy. “We literally moved from California here just for spring training. So we can go to all the Cubs games and get up close,” she said.

There are a lot of new faces on the team this year, but young fans already have their favorites. Those who spoke with Arizona’s Family said their favorite Cubs players are Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ.

There were also many discussions on baseball’s new rules, as spring training and regular season games will look a little different this year with bigger bases, a pitch clock, and no shift. “The shift going away is going to be interesting. I think that will put more balls in play or at least more base hits. I like that,” said Jason Peters. “The pitch clock, I am not a fan of.”

Regardless of whether these fans like the new rules or not, they all can agree on one thing, they’re happy that baseball is back.

