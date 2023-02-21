Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Here’s what D-backs executives are saying about the future of Chase Field

Arizona Diamondbacks owner, Ken Kendrick says there's no update on an agreement with Maricopa County about where the team will play beyond 2027.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As spring training gets underway for the Arizona Diamondbacks, a big question looming for the organization is what is the future of Chase Field? It’s now the fourth-oldest ballpark in the National League. “It’s kind of shocking when you think about it. It looks newer than it is. There are issues underneath the cover that have been well identified,” said D-backs owner and managing partner Ken Kendrick.

The Snakes are coming up on 25 years in their only home stadium. “We’re prepared to spend hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re not looking for a handout. We’re prepared to put a lot of owner dollars into our next stadium situation, whether it be the downtown setting or perhaps a ballpark somewhere in the Valley that would be a brand new one,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick and team president Derrick Hall said all things being equal, staying downtown is important to them but there’s no update right now on any kind of agreement with Maricopa County beyond 2027. “We’re still not any closer. You know, are we in exchange of term sheets or extended lease? None of that yet. Because again, I think we also have to kick the tires and weigh all our other options first. Is it a new stadium? Is it a complete refurbishment? But a significant investment if we do stay,” said Hall.

The roof at Chase Field remains unrepaired. It can open and close but only if fans aren’t present. More importantly, team executives say, they need more premium areas inside and more reasons for fans to visit the ballpark outside of the season to increase revenue and get in line with newer ballparks. “We want to be able to be as appealing as it is possible to be to the fan. He and she are those who pay the bills. And people are willing to spend more money when the experience is a better one,” said Kendrick.

Now that COVID-19-reduced attendance and a lockout are in the rearview, the focus in Arizona now turns to the stadium that’s been around since 1998 and the future of Diamondbacks home games. “I don’t know that we have a drop dead date, but I would say this summer we would like to have a directional decision, which way we’re going to go. It may not happen, but I would hope this summer,” said Hall.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Latest News

D-backs, Cubs among teams preparing for start of Spring Training
FILE - Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during...
Andrew Chafin gets $6.25M, 1-year deal with the Diamondbacks
File photo of spring training in Arizona
Spring training starts Monday in Arizona; brings pitch clocks, shift limits
The D-backs will begin sporting new sponsored patches on jersey sleeves this season.
Arizona D-backs add sponsored patches to jerseys with new partnership