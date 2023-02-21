Here’s what D-backs executives are saying about the future of Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As spring training gets underway for the Arizona Diamondbacks, a big question looming for the organization is what is the future of Chase Field? It’s now the fourth-oldest ballpark in the National League. “It’s kind of shocking when you think about it. It looks newer than it is. There are issues underneath the cover that have been well identified,” said D-backs owner and managing partner Ken Kendrick.

The Snakes are coming up on 25 years in their only home stadium. “We’re prepared to spend hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re not looking for a handout. We’re prepared to put a lot of owner dollars into our next stadium situation, whether it be the downtown setting or perhaps a ballpark somewhere in the Valley that would be a brand new one,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick and team president Derrick Hall said all things being equal, staying downtown is important to them but there’s no update right now on any kind of agreement with Maricopa County beyond 2027. “We’re still not any closer. You know, are we in exchange of term sheets or extended lease? None of that yet. Because again, I think we also have to kick the tires and weigh all our other options first. Is it a new stadium? Is it a complete refurbishment? But a significant investment if we do stay,” said Hall.

The roof at Chase Field remains unrepaired. It can open and close but only if fans aren’t present. More importantly, team executives say, they need more premium areas inside and more reasons for fans to visit the ballpark outside of the season to increase revenue and get in line with newer ballparks. “We want to be able to be as appealing as it is possible to be to the fan. He and she are those who pay the bills. And people are willing to spend more money when the experience is a better one,” said Kendrick.

Now that COVID-19-reduced attendance and a lockout are in the rearview, the focus in Arizona now turns to the stadium that’s been around since 1998 and the future of Diamondbacks home games. “I don’t know that we have a drop dead date, but I would say this summer we would like to have a directional decision, which way we’re going to go. It may not happen, but I would hope this summer,” said Hall.

