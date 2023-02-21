Guns N’ Roses heading to Phoenix during world tour this fall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rock band Guns N’ Roses announced their return to the road for a world tour that includes a stop in downtown Phoenix this fall.

The band, with hits including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “November Rain,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and more, begins touring overseas in June before returning to North America in August. They’re set to play at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. MST through Live Nation. Guns N’ Roses Nightrain fan club members will have presale access beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Tap/click here for more info on the tour.

Exciting announcement! Guns N’ Roses are heading out on tour and coming to #ChaseField on October 11! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at https://t.co/WBe51QpHDW! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/JgDXxvlqD4 — Chase Field (@ChaseField) February 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.