Guns N’ Roses heading to Phoenix during world tour this fall

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Rock band Guns N’ Roses announced their return to the road for a world tour that includes a stop in downtown Phoenix this fall.

The band, with hits including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “November Rain,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and more, begins touring overseas in June before returning to North America in August. They’re set to play at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. MST through Live Nation. Guns N’ Roses Nightrain fan club members will have presale access beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Tap/click here for more info on the tour.

