Flooding already an issue for the Tonto Basin, with more rain expected this week

The main road to cross will likely become impassable which means many people living in the area will be stuck at home for days.
By Holly Bock
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The active weather over the next few days will likely cause problems for folks living in the Tonto Basin. The main road to cross will likely become impassable, and when this happens, many people living in the area get stuck at home for days.

Rain is expected there every single day through the weekend. When we see that type of forecast, people in the area know the creek will likely flood. Right now, the only option is to stay put or drive 40 miles out of the way to get around the waters. But a solution is already in the works.

Here we go again. A Flood Warning was issued for Tonto Creek today due to snowmelt. This is causing dangerous conditions for those living there or trying to pass through. The National Weather Service says water flow is above the action stage, over four feet. This means the low water crossings will likely become impassable, especially with rain in the forecast every day this week.

Randy Roberson has lived in the area for 40 years. He often sees people risk crossing the creek. Sadly it’s where three kids, all under six years old, were swept away in 2019 after officials say the family ignored signs the roads were closed but tried to cross anyway. “It’s one of those challenges that needs to go away and I think the bridge will solve a lot of problems,” Roberson said.

A solution will take time. It’s a $26 million bridge currently being worked on. “The bridge should be done next fall,” state representative David Cook said. Cook says it will create a safe way to get across the creek for the more than 1,000 people impacted. “Can you imagine having someone with a 911 or medical emergency where you couldn’t get the first responders to them? So it’s the way we move progress through,” Cook said.

Roberson says this will eventually help, but they are forced to be prepared for now. “That’s one of the things we just have to check to see ok am I going to have enough time to get home and get across the creek before things get crazy? It’s just a matter of making sure we are stocked up on everything we need,” Roberson said. “Meat in the freezer, various canned goods, stuff like that.”

Roberson has been contacted by the Gila County Sheriffs and Hospice Compasses Payson to fly medication across the creek with this drone when no one can get across. While he says he is extremely happy to help, he believes the bridge will be the quickest and easiest option.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

