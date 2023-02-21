First Alert Weather Day: Wind, rain, and snow to arrive in Arizona Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As a winter storm barrels toward Arizona, the entire state will be impacted beginning during the early morning hours. The Valley’s main impact will be high winds, cooler temps, and scattered showers. There is also a chance for blowing dust at times and poor air quality since the rainfall is expected to be light. However, the East Valley saw some decent rain this morning as an outer band of moisture pinwheeled into the state ahead of the main storm. Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek received over two-tenths of an inch of rain.

In northern Arizona, it’s all about the Winter Storm Warning. Flagstaff could have 12″ of new snow by Wednesday night. Pinetop could add 18″ of fresh snow. That, coupled with high winds in the mountains, will create blizzard conditions at times with zero visibility. Travel may become very difficult, if not impossible. We’re expecting some highways will be shut down in places. Unsettled weather will continue in the high country for the rest of this week. And Saturday night into Sunday, we could see another foot of snow in northern and eastern Arizona.

Temperatures will plummet as well. We’ll see highs only in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday in the deserts. Temps will recover to the low 70s by Saturday but drop off again on Sunday.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

