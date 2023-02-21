First Alert Weather: Powerful winter storm moving toward Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong winter storm is moving toward Arizona. Impacts will begin today but increase tomorrow. Wednesday will be a First Alert weather day across Arizona and today is the time to prepare.

An area of low pressure tracking across Northern Mexico will lead to spotty light showers today across the state, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Look for a Valley high of 69 degrees.

As this system exits, a much stronger storm system will drop our way from the northwest. Winds will begin to pick up across the state tonight an peak tomorrow morning, although gusty winds are expected to last throughout the day tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Valley Wednesday, where southwesterly winds of 20-30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour possible. A High Wind Warning is in effect from North Scottsdale and areas just east of the Valley to the high country of our state, where sustained winds of up to 50 miles per hour are possible, with gusts to 70 miles per hour. These types of winds can snap trees and power lines, overturn semi-trucks and cause damage to awnings and carports.

Heavy snow is likely with this storm, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of Northern Arizona from 9 p.m. tonight until 11 p.m. tomorrow. 2-4 inches of snow is likely in Prescott and Sedona, while up to a foot is possible in communities like Flagstaff and Show Low. Blowing snow will lead to blizzard conditions and travel is discouraged, especially Wednesday morning.

In the deserts of the state, blowing dust is a concern, as rain chances peak for the Valley during the morning hours but the wind continues throughout the day. Lok for a chilly high of just 59 degrees Wednesday.

Although the storm exits our region by Wednesday night, another area of low pressure dropping down the California coast keeps conditions cool and unsettled across Arizona through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

