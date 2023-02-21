Black History Month
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo Nation.(FBI Phoenix)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMERON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen in northern Arizona, and authorities are being tight-lipped about why he’s wanted.

The Phoenix Office of the FBI said he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 7 p.m. at the Gap Express gas station near 498 U.S.-89 along the Navajo Nation, near the community of Cameron. Officials say he is a white male, around 5′8″ to 5′10″, and wears dark-rimmed glasses.

He may be with a girl between ages 6 and 10-year-old. No further information has been given, but if you have any information, you are asked to call the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

