FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

CAMERON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen in northern Arizona, and authorities are being tight-lipped about why he’s wanted.

The Phoenix Office of the FBI said he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 7 p.m. at the Gap Express gas station near 498 U.S.-89 along the Navajo Nation, near the community of Cameron. Officials say he is a white male, around 5′8″ to 5′10″, and wears dark-rimmed glasses.

He may be with a girl between ages 6 and 10-year-old. No further information has been given, but if you have any information, you are asked to call the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

