Family mourning the loss of 90-year-old killed in Avondale house fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Avondale father and son are in the hospital recovering from burns from a deadly fire. And while they just made it out, they lost everything. Their mother and grandmother died when their home caught fire Saturday night. “By the time they got here, the house was completely lit up in flames. My cousin and uncle were there as well as his mother. Thinking of them burning in there is just frightening,” said Devynn Vasquez, a family relative.

The house fire, near Dysart and Lower Buckeye roads, took the life of 90-year-old Esther Cabrera. “It’s a lot for our family so we are just sticking together,” Vasquez said.

The family is still holding out hope for their Uncle Frank Cabrera and Cousin Sisco Cabrera, who are critically injured at Maricopa County Burn Unit. “Just scary. I mean my cousin doesn’t have mobility to be able to move quickly and think on his feet and my uncle is older. He can only do what he can do. My cousin had a lot of fluid in his lung and because he has cerebral palsy. He can’t really speak for himself so he has to be fully sedated,” added Vasquez.

I’m told Frank Cabrera ran through the burning home, rescuing his son, Cisco, who has cerebral palsy. Frank Cabrera then went back inside to grab Esther, known as Nona. “He had her by the hand, but she released him because she wanted to get her dogs. Then my brother-in-law, he inhaled a lot of smoke, and ended up collapsing and he couldn’t get her out,” said Juanita Guerrero, another relative.

To Nona, her dogs were her everything. “She was a very loving nice woman. She loved her pets. Those were her life, her pets. She was trying to go in and save her dogs, she loved her animals. She was trying to go in and make sure they were all safe but unfortunately, she didn’t make it back out,” Vasquez said.

Now, the family is already feeling the void of her loss. “If you know my cousin, he’s vibrant. I mean he’s got the mentality of a kid but he loves life, loves his pets, loves his family. When he was in the ambulance my mom was able to see him and he just kept saying, ‘Nona, Nona,’ that’s the only thing he could say,” Vasquez said.

The family says Cisco and Frank are nearly covered in third-degree burns, both in a medically induced coma with many major surgeries to come. “I saw my brother-in-law in the ambulance and I saw him covered in burns, all over his arms and stuff and he was in a lot of pain. It’s just hard,” said Guerrero.

The road to recovery for Cisco and Frank is long and expensive, the family says. They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help.

