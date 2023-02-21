Surprise Squad gives deserving Tempe residents free gas, money

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another month in the 2023 history books, and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is back around to help deserving Arizonans.

“Who wants free gas?” 3TV’s Gibby Parra shouted at the drivers filling up their tanks at the Fry’s Fuel Center near 48th Street and Baseline in Tempe. Some of the people there had seen on television that he was going to be paying for gas. Others had pulled into the gas station just by chance. But everyone there agreed that with gas prices creeping up again, it’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet.

Gibby went from pump to pump, telling the customers that the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad, with the help of the Valley Toyota Dealers, was going to help out them out. One woman told him she had just gotten off of work and was thinking of getting a snack but decided free gas was better. Another woman driving a white Tacoma told Gibby that her own personal car was full, so she took her daughter’s truck to the station for some free fuel. One woman shouted like she was on a game show when she found out Arizona’s Family was covering her fuel costs.

As Gibby roamed the pumps, a man named Emilio approached him. He asked if Gibby would pay for his gas because he was on a fixed income and only had two dollars to spend.

“Put that $2 in your pocket right there,” Gibby insisted. “As part of the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers, I want to give you an extra $200.” He handed Emilio a gift card. Emilio began to choke up as he explained that he has to drive his daughter to and from school every day and the cost of gas really adds up. He thanked Gibby profusely.

“It just fills my heart,” Gibby smiled. “My day is made already.”

