Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Mesa intersection

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A main intersection in Mesa is shut down after a deadly motorcycle crash on Monday. It happened around 6 p.m. at Greenfield and Brown roads. Police said the crash involved a driver and a motorcycle rider, where the rider was killed. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. The driver stayed on the scene.

Police said the intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers should use Val Vista Road to go north and south and University to head east or west. An investigation into the crash is underway.

