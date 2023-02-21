Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Mesa intersection

The crash happened on Monday night.
The crash happened on Monday night.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A main intersection in Mesa is shut down after a deadly motorcycle crash on Monday. It happened around 6 p.m. at Greenfield and Brown roads. Police said the crash involved a driver and a motorcycle rider, where the rider was killed. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. The driver stayed on the scene.

Police said the intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers should use Val Vista Road to go north and south and University to head east or west. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Latest News

Right now, the only option is to stay put or drive 40 miles out of the way to get around the...
Flooding already an issue for the Tonto Basin, with more rain expected this week
Weather causing problems in Tonto Basin
There are a lot of new faces on the team this year, but young fans already have their favorites.
Hundreds of fans attend Chicago Cubs spring training kickoff in Mesa
Chase Field has been the home of the Diamondbacks since 1998.
Here’s what D-backs executives are saying about the future of Chase Field