Cave Creek businesses prepare for high winds on Tuesday and Wednesday

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Homeowners and businesses in the east Valley are preparing for high winds starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service expects 30-40 mph winds from the southwest and gusts up to 65 mph.

“Well, it sounds terrible,” said Lulu of Lulu’s Town Dump in Cave Creek, who has her products outside for the walking customer said they have rocks to hold down their metal decorations. “Some of the rocks are heavier than others, and we tightened them down like that so its all good,” said Lulu.

A spokesperson for APS said they’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst for the strong winds that could knock down power lines. She said APS has planned for this weather event for days and weeks in advance, strategically placing crews where they expect the hardest hit areas. “We really ramp up days and weeks in advance for a storm or a wind event for what we going to see this week,” said Mackenzie Rodgers with APS.

Lower visibility is expected on the roads on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and tree and property damage is expected in the east Valley. As a result, lulu said they will be extra careful with their outside goods. “Going to take extra precautions just to make sure,” said Keisha Reid, who works at Lulu’s Town Dump.

Click here to visit the APS has a power outage map to check on and report power outages.

