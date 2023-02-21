Black History Month
Buckeye fire officials do much needed yardwork for a man in need

The Buckeye Fire Department crew of Engine 701 helped a patient with his yardwork after taking him to the hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye Fire Department crew did something good for a man in need after responding to a call for help.

The C shift of Engine 701 at a 911 call of a man who was having a medical emergency while working outside. The crew treated him, sent him to a nearby hospital, and then went into his backyard to finish the work! From mowing, taking care of his weeds, and raking, these firefighters headed to the back of the house to finish the man’s yardwork!

A special thank you to Buckeye Fire Captain Jeff Doerr, Engineer Ben Mazza, and Firefighters Colton Ott and Alex Dihel for their hard work. A post on social media about the men’s work wrote, “Gotta love Buckeye! The sense of community is strong here! Thanks, Buckeye Fire for all you do!” Another commenter wrote, “Now, all the single ladies are gonna start having ‘medical emergencies’ while doing yard work! Good work fellas!”

Know of someone doing Something Good in your community? Share it with us here!

