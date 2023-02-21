Arizona artist, entrepreneur Janaye Medina talks about her art

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix area artist and entrepreneur Janaye Medina spoke about her work Tuesday morning on Good Morning Arizona with Cristiana!

“This one is called ‘Endangered Species’ and actually won me a prize here in Arizona a few years back,” Medina said. “This one with two figures is called ‘Love and Balance in the Tree of Life.’” Medina said most of her ideas start in her workroom. “This is where most of the business gets done,” she said. She does her own tags and labels, matching jewelry for styling outfits, and so much more all out of her home.

Medina also assembles jewelry, “re-fabs” outfits, stylized looks and so much more. “A lot of the colors are fashioned off of some of the paintings I do. They’re all handmade,” Medina said. “I work with a lot of materials I find throughout in our neighborhood. So I try to re-fab a lot of times. It’s a combination of refurbishing and making it more fabulous.”

When it comes to the heart of her business, Medina said, “My business to me means that it gives me a level of freedom that I didn’t know that I could actually achieve. It lets me share my artwork...it lets me share what I can do in a community that feels like they’re ready to embrace something new.”

You can find her items or have a custom item made on her site which you can find here or on Poshmark at Media By Medina.

