Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

App encourages parents to jumpstart on savings before children enter preschool

It's called Earlybird and it aims to maek it easier for parents to start an investment account for their children.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Groceries cost more. So does rent. Saving for your kids’ future may be on the back burner, especially if they’re still little because of these added costs, but there is a growing push to encourage financial literacy among families while saving early.

“Every family can figure out how and where they can save $15 and put that away,” said Jordan Wexler, founder and CEO of investment platform EarlyBird. “We are very much focused on expecting parents up to parents with five-year-old kids.”

The managed custodial investment accounts through the app emphasize the emotional side of saving. For every investment, there’s a video memory to go along with it in the app. “From sharing stories of bad money mistakes that they made to the wishes that they hope the kid will achieve, that time capsule is what we’re trying to capture,” Wexler said.

In addition to regular monthly investments, users can add one-time investments. Maybe there was a really beautiful performance at a piano recital or an ‘A’ on a challenging math test. Maybe Grandma and Grandpa decide to contribute money for a birthday. “You can add $5, $10 to that moment so that you’re continuing to celebrate these milestones through investing,” Wexler said.

It all adds up. “You’re capitalizing fully on the power of compounding interest from 0 to 18, and then when you become 18 or 21 depending on your state, it becomes your investment account, so you can continue to use it. You can use it for college, of course,” Wexler said. “You can use it to travel. You can use it to buy your first home, for your wedding, whatever that is that you need money for, this is that beginning nest egg that you start.”

The EarlyBird app costs a flat fee of $2.95 a month for one child or $4.95 per month per family. This platform is just one option in a wide range of custodial accounts at various price points that offer different features. Many families also choose to invest in tax-advantaged 529 plans for educational expenses. Consider consulting a financial planner for advice.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix

Latest News

New finance app allows parents to start a retirement account for their child
Running dry on outdated water laws
Avoiding "junk" fees
On Your Side Podcast: Avoiding “Junk” Fees
Agriculture uses 70% of the state’s potable water. And most of the reductions of the Colorado...
Critics say big businesses are taking advantage of Arizona’s outdated water law