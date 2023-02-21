App encourages parents to jumpstart on savings before children enter preschool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Groceries cost more. So does rent. Saving for your kids’ future may be on the back burner, especially if they’re still little because of these added costs, but there is a growing push to encourage financial literacy among families while saving early.

“Every family can figure out how and where they can save $15 and put that away,” said Jordan Wexler, founder and CEO of investment platform EarlyBird. “We are very much focused on expecting parents up to parents with five-year-old kids.”

The managed custodial investment accounts through the app emphasize the emotional side of saving. For every investment, there’s a video memory to go along with it in the app. “From sharing stories of bad money mistakes that they made to the wishes that they hope the kid will achieve, that time capsule is what we’re trying to capture,” Wexler said.

In addition to regular monthly investments, users can add one-time investments. Maybe there was a really beautiful performance at a piano recital or an ‘A’ on a challenging math test. Maybe Grandma and Grandpa decide to contribute money for a birthday. “You can add $5, $10 to that moment so that you’re continuing to celebrate these milestones through investing,” Wexler said.

It all adds up. “You’re capitalizing fully on the power of compounding interest from 0 to 18, and then when you become 18 or 21 depending on your state, it becomes your investment account, so you can continue to use it. You can use it for college, of course,” Wexler said. “You can use it to travel. You can use it to buy your first home, for your wedding, whatever that is that you need money for, this is that beginning nest egg that you start.”

The EarlyBird app costs a flat fee of $2.95 a month for one child or $4.95 per month per family. This platform is just one option in a wide range of custodial accounts at various price points that offer different features. Many families also choose to invest in tax-advantaged 529 plans for educational expenses. Consider consulting a financial planner for advice.

