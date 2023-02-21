$150K and $50K Powerball tickets sold in the Phoenix area

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Arizonans just got a nice chunk of change into their pocketbooks Monday night.

According to the Arizona Lottery, two Powerball tickets were purchased in the Phoenix area for Monday’s drawing that matched four numbers and the Powerball number. The first ticket was purchased at the Smoke Shop and Cigar off 107th Avenue and Grand Avenue. The second ticket was purchased at the Ventura Market Chevron off Copper Mine Road in Queen Creek, where the ticketholder multiplied their winnings by adding PowerPlay.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 03-17-26-38-54-15.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 for an estimated jackpot of $100 million.

