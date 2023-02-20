Black History Month
Suspect arrested after Scottsdale shooting that hospitalized a man in critical condition

A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday afternoon in...
A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Scottsdale that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened early Saturday afternoon outside a home on N. 104th Way, near Happy Valley and Alma School roads. Officers arrived to find a man sitting in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds who was rushed to an area hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives collected evidence and reviewed neighborhood video surveillance, learning that 55-year-old Patrick Gruchala was a suspect. Officers found him at another home and reportedly saw him hide a gun in a nearby desert wash.

Gruchala was arrested on Sunday evening by the department’s Special Assignment Unit, where officers recovered other evidence including clothes that matched the description of the suspect in the surveillance video. Police also found a note with the address where the shooting happened and learned he’d intended to shoot one of the homeowners but instead shot an innocent person who had shown up for an appointment at the house.

Gruchala was booked into the Maricopa County jail on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim’s identity has not been released.

