Sen. Kelly, Congress float ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon

FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks with reporters following a classified briefing on...
FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks with reporters following a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15, 2023. Senators are investigating how the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to pass over crucial missile sites. Kelly is a former astronaut. He wants to require weather balloons to carry a radar transponder. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the only current U.S. senator to have visited space, Mark Kelly knows something about unexplained objects in the skies.

Back in his aviator days, Kelly saw Mylar party balloons fly by his cockpit. And once when he was piloting a NASA aircraft, he spotted an object at roughly 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) — much higher than commercial airplanes fly — that he couldn’t identify by sight.

He’s not sure he would want to see American missiles flying at those objects, either.

“I don’t think we want to get into the business of launching AIM-9Xs — at $400,000 a pop — at weather balloons,” Kelly told The Associated Press, referring to the heat-seeking, air-to-air missiles used in recent weeks to shoot down a series of aerial objects, including a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

The Biden administration’s unprecedented peacetime downing of the Chinese balloon and three other objects has raised new and troubling questions about the security of American airspace, alarming lawmakers who fear the episode has exposed a vulnerability that could be exploited by other foreign adversaries.

While the House and the Senate both voted unanimously to condemn China’s ruling political party for the incursion and largely supported the Biden administration’s decision to shoot down the balloon, they have questions about what’s next.

Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat who has been tasked with heading up an investigation into how the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to pass over crucial U.S. missile sites, said that he would ensure the Defense Department has funds for a protocol to assess the threat of unidentified flying objects.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure we have a plan going forward to detect and then find out what potential problems this balloon may cause and then a way to bring it down that doesn’t cost us a $400,000 missile,” Tester, who chairs the Defense subcommittee on appropriations, told Fox News Channel.

Concerns over China, which has criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction,” and worries about interference with civilian aircraft are shared by members of both political parties, creating the potential in Congress to mount a robust bipartisan response. But lawmakers are also mindful of adding yet more military costs — the U.S. already spends more than $800 billion yearly on defense programs — and are wary of expensive shooting sprees for every random object that appears in America’s skies.

Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, is working on legislation that would require weather balloons to carry transponders that could communicate with air traffic control systems to separate research balloons from mysterious objects where “we don’t know what that is. We don’t know where it came from.”

“It would really help the Defense Department to be able to sort out what is civilian science payload, what’s a weather balloon, what’s a NASA balloon, what’s a private company in the United States doing, what might be even a U.S. military,” said Kelly, who logged 54 days in space as an astronaut before jumping into politics.

Other lawmakers have launched a flurry of proposals aimed at the skies including a comprehensive examination of encounters with unidentified aerial objects as well as an investigation into how the military is tracking objects floating over the country.

President Joe Biden has said the military is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects. He has justified the downings by saying the objects presented a remote risk to civilian planes.

But the four missile attacks were the first known peacetime shootdowns of unauthorized objects in U.S. airspace. Officials now say the three later objects shot down likely had a “benign purpose” and were detected after the U.S. military set its radar systems to detect slow-moving balloons.

China’s alleged practice of using balloons for surveillance exploits a potential oversight in air traffic control systems, Kelly said. The systems aren’t designed to track the thousands of objects that move in on high-altitude winds.

The National Weather Service alone launches roughly 60,000 balloons every year to monitor for extreme weather. Universities, government organizations and even ham radio hobbyists send up thousands of others.

“This is about whether an adversary has developed a capability that they know we’re not looking for because our systems are set up to see missiles and airplanes. They’re not set up to see smaller objects at lower altitudes,” said Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, who is pushing for the recent encounters to be included in a wider government study of “unidentified aerial phenomena” — better known as UFOs, short for unidentified flying objects.

Rubio, along with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, also jumped on the opportunity to renew a proposal to create the Space National Guard.

“China has fused its commercial, military and technological applications in ways no other nation ever has,” Rubio told reporters. “So it’s a multifaceted challenge and one that will require a comprehensive, long-term and committed response.”

But the bills face uncertain paths to becoming law.

As senators were clued in to the origins of the objects shot down this month, some appeared ready to move on. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, quipped about aliens and said “there’s just a bunch of junk up there.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Police responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault around 6:15 a.m.

Politics

Jennifer Toth formally recommended to lead Arizona Department of Transportation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Welch
Jennifer Ann Toth has been recommended by a state Senate committee to lead ADOT.

Crime

Suspect arrested after Scottsdale shooting that hospitalized a man in critical condition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Bradley
Police say the suspect intended to shoot a homeowner, but shot an innocent person instead.

Sports

Major league teams searching for advantages with new rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Even the size of the bases has increased in this year's 2023 MLB rules.

Latest News

Black History Month

Inside Phoenix’s first Black-owned art gallery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darrell J. Cunningham
The owners of Anyx Art and Events wanted to create a space that celebrates Black stories through art.

Phoenix

HUZZAH! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back in town!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer
It's the 35th year of the festival!

News

35th annual Arizona Renaissance Festival returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
It's the 35th year of the festival!

Phoenix

Gas prices steady across Arizona, expected rise in coming weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer and Stacker
A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data.

Phoenix

Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and street prostitution.

Investigation

Critics say big businesses are taking advantage of Arizona’s outdated water law

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
Arizona’s main active management areas are in Maricopa, Pinal, Pima, and Santa Cruz counties, leaving much of rural Arizona water use unregulated.