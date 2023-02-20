Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit