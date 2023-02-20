Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility

Derrick Simmons, 50, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault after allegedly killing a coworker with a baseball bat.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized, and a man is in custody after an assault involving co-workers in Chandler on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault involving a man with a hatchet around 6:15 a.m. Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons in front of the building carrying two duffle bags. Police say Simmons told the officers that they were looking for him.

When officers entered the building, they found Dan Foster, 49, who had died from blunt-force trauma injuries in the cafeteria. Another victim, identified as 27-year-old Jaron Williams, had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. “We do know that they were both employees here, and they were co-workers,” said Sgt. Emma Huenneke, the Chandler Police Department Public Information Officer.

Witnesses told police that after the night shift employees left, Simmons allegedly approached Foster at a table in the cafeteria and hit him multiple times on the head with a baseball bat, court papers say. According to court paperwork, Williams was sitting with Foster and stood up to confront the attacker when he was intentionally hit by Simmons.

Court documents also state the victim was killed with a baseball bat, hatchet, and knife. “Regarding the weapons that were used, we’re not going to disclose that at this time,” said Sgt. Huenneke.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Intel regarding this incident and received this response:

Simmons was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was previously convicted in 2001 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., speaks with reporters following a classified briefing on...
Sen. Kelly, Congress float ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon
A state Senate committee unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead...
Jennifer Toth formally recommended to lead Arizona Department of Transportation
A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday afternoon in...
Suspect arrested after Scottsdale shooting that hospitalized a man in critical condition
The new, larger base sits next to the older, smaller base at TD Ballpark Wednesday, Feb. 15,...
Major league teams searching for advantages with new rules