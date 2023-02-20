Phoenix camp empowers young girls

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Empowering young girls was the focus of a camp earlier this month in Phoenix, along with celebrating Black History Month. And that is Something Good.

More than 100 girls and their families got to celebrate sisterhood, learn from influential community leaders and take part in various events during a one-day camp called Mahogany in Motion. The camp was sponsored by the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council. The girls took part in conversations and activities rooted in African-American cultures and traditions such as jewelry-making with pieces that are significant in African culture, a self-love mirror exercise and a girl-led fashion show in partnership with Dress for Success Phoenix and The Sparkle Bar.

Mahogany in Motion was really a day of learning and provided a safe space for girls to express themselves and explore the beauty in their identity.

