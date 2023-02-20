Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes

Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes who need the medication in danger.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ozempic, a medication that helps improve blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It’s also being used by others who don’t have diabetes as a way to lose weight, leading to high demand and short supply. Now those who rely on the medication are having trouble finding the drug.

Dr. Farah Husain at Banner Health says Ozempic helps the body have more hormonal balance, which can keep diabetes and obesity in check. “It’s one of those drugs that came about partially from obesity treatment,” Dr. Husain said. “Because in bariatric surgery we did see changes in GLP1 after surgery, and found out that was a really effective treatment for diabetes improvement.”

Side effects of taking Ozempic can include generally not feeling well, nausea, vomiting, etc. There’s also a small risk for pancreatitis, cancer, and other rare side effects, so like most other medications it should be taken with the oversight of a doctor. “If you find a hormone that you can take that stimulates your hormones and your balance to be better balanced, your body needs that,” Dr. Husain said. “If it works for you for your diabetes or your obesity, you need to plan to stay on it lifelong.”

The doctor said taking a hormone-adjusting medication like this is a full-term commitment.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale

Latest News

Ozempic medication shortage across the U.S.
Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets
Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets
But tranq dope is not just xylazine. It’s xylazine, a horse tranquilizer mixed with fentanyl.
Experts warn of new drug containing fentanyl, horse tranquilizer found in Arizona
Jeff Robinson said he feels like a new man after receiving the new heart.
Arizona man who received first ‘heart in a box’ transplant celebrates 50th wedding anniversary