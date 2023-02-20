Major winter storm moving in; First Alert Weather Day coming Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A gorgeous day of weather is expected for Presidents Day across the Phoenix area and state. In Phoenix, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and a high of 75 degrees. That’s a few degrees above our average high of 72 degrees this time of year.

Big changes are on the way in our forecast starting tomorrow. Look for a slight chance of showers in the Valley tomorrow as an area of low-pressure moves by to our south. Afternoon temperatures will stay mild in the low 70s. A second, much stronger storm will push through our region late Tuesday and during the day Wednesday. Wednesday will be a First Alert weather day across the state.

A High Wind Warning is in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday for the high country, with a High Wind Watch issued for higher elevations north and east of the Valley for Wednesday. Strong winds could gust to 60 miles per hour. In the deserts of the state, blowing dust is likely, and in the high country, blizzard conditions are possible with the combination of heavy snow and strong winds.

5-12 inches of snow is likely above 5500 feet on Wednesday, and snow levels could drop as low as 2500 feet. The storm moves out of Arizona late Wednesday but slight rain and snow chances, along with cooler temperatures linger through the end of the week.

