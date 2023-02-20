Black History Month
Jennifer Toth formally recommended to lead Arizona Department of Transportation

A state Senate committee unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead...
A state Senate committee unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead ADOT.(Courtesy: Maricopa County)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Senate committee on Monday unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead the Arizona Department of Transportation on Monday.

Toth previously served as Director for the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, and she now awaits a full Senate vote. It was the second meeting for the new committee that has opened itself up to accusations of playing partisan politics with the governor’s picks to run critical state agencies.

Governor Hobbs posted a video to Twitter celebrating Toth’s recommendation:

Sen. Jake Hoffman, a loud critic of Hobbs, heads the committee that last week rejected the governor’s selection to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services after a contentious hearing.

The five-member committee comprised of three Republicans and two Democrats is now set to consider Elizabeth Ann Thorson, Hobbs’ choice for director of the Arizona Department of Administration.

