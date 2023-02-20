Black History Month
HUZZAH! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back in town!

It's the 35th year of the festival!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back in town, and Gibby Parra headed back in time to celebrate on the Queen’s Birthday on President’s Day Monday morning.

It’s the 35th annual year for the festival, and there are record crowds turning out for the event. There are 50 acres of fun to enjoy, which is open for this Monday only. Check out the video above to learn all about the festival, featuring a special appearance by the greatest scientist coming back to life: Galileo.

Discounted tickets are available at Basha’s with adult admission starting at $33. Discounts are available, and the festival is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

