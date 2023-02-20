Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say over 300 people were arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking.
The operation was conducted between Jan. 30 and Feb. 11 as several large events such as the Barrett-Jackson car auction, WM Phoenix Open and the Super Bowl brought visitors to the Valley, many of whom from out of state. Phoenix police say large events can create a bigger market for human trafficking and prostitution-related activities.
During the operation, over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators, and street prostitution in areas including Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale and Tempe. In all, 48 people were arrested for felonies and about 300 others were arrested for misdemeanors. Phoenix police say five juveniles and one adult victim were also recovered and seven guns were taken off the streets.
The following agencies took part in the operation:
- Phoenix Police Department
- Queen Creek Police Department
- Glendale Police Department
- Goodyear Police Department
- Mesa Police Department
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
- Tempe Police Department
- Arizona Attorney General’s Office
- Chandler Police Department
- Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center
- Peoria Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Surprise Police Department
- DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking
- Scottsdale Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- United States Marshals Service
- United States Customs and Border Protection
- Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network Department of Child Services
- Phoenix Children’s Hospital
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- Mind 24/7 International
- Association of Human Trafficking Investigators
