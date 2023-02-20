Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say over 300 people were arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking.

The operation was conducted between Jan. 30 and Feb. 11 as several large events such as the Barrett-Jackson car auction, WM Phoenix Open and the Super Bowl brought visitors to the Valley, many of whom from out of state. Phoenix police say large events can create a bigger market for human trafficking and prostitution-related activities.

During the operation, over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators, and street prostitution in areas including Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale and Tempe. In all, 48 people were arrested for felonies and about 300 others were arrested for misdemeanors. Phoenix police say five juveniles and one adult victim were also recovered and seven guns were taken off the streets.

The following agencies took part in the operation:

Phoenix Police Department

Queen Creek Police Department

Glendale Police Department

Goodyear Police Department

Mesa Police Department

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Tempe Police Department

Arizona Attorney General’s Office

Chandler Police Department

Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center

Peoria Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations

Surprise Police Department

DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking

Scottsdale Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

United States Marshals Service

United States Customs and Border Protection

Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network Department of Child Services

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Mind 24/7 International

Association of Human Trafficking Investigators

