Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A homeowner in Kentucky shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was breaking into the home, according to police.

Lexington police said officers were called to the property around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of a burglary.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the homeowner and his children were inside the house at the time of the break-in.

Ginn also said the 19-year-old, who was identified as Oscar Daniel Wilds, and the homeowner did not know each other.

Lexington police said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

