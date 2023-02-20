Gas prices steady across Arizona, expected rise in coming weeks

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Prices are holding steady as Arizona drivers demanded less gas over the last week.

A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Arizona, current as of Feb. 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Colorado, Florida, and Indiana have seen the price of gas per gallon increase the most in the last week, each recording a more than $0.10 jump. Prices could inch up further in the coming weeks. Gas prices tend to increase in March as higher demand for travel over spring break can drive prices upward for consumers.

Looking further out, the Energy Information Administration projects that 2023 and 2024 will feature gas prices that are below 2022′s record levels. The agency forecasts $3 per gallon gas on average for the full year 2024.

Arizona by the numbers:

Gas current price: $3.56

Week change: +$0.09 (+2.5%)

Year change: $-0.16 (+-4.2%)

Gas tax: $0.19 per gallon (#44 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.39 (6/17/22)

Diesel current price: $4.51

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.2%)

Year change: +$0.55 (+14.0%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.94 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Arizona

Scottsdale: $3.76 Lake Havasu-Kingman: $3.67 East Valley: $3.66 Phoenix-Mesa: $3.64 Glendale: $3.64 Phoenix Proper: $3.63 West Valley: $3.63 Peoria: $3.62 Flagstaff: $3.60 Prescott: $3.54 Yuma: $3.41 Pima County: $3.33 Tucson: $3.33 Sierra Vista-Douglas: $3.31

Hawaii is back at the highest gas price in the U.S., coming in at $4.88, and the state at the lowest gas price is Kentucky coming in at $3.07. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.