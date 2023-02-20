Black History Month
First Alert Weather day Wednesday for wind, rain and snow in Arizona

7-day forecast for Monday, Feb. 20.
7-day forecast for Monday, Feb. 20.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another nice start to our morning with a low of 51 degrees – this afternoon, we will see a high today in the lower to mid-70s around the Valley. Enjoy it, because we have some big changes ahead starting tomorrow.

A series of low pressures systems will move through our state, and we will have an active weather pattern through the weekend. We will see a drop in temperatures, and winds will pick up, and a chance of light rain and mountain snowfall.

Here in the Valley, our strongest winds will be from late Tuesday through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday with Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph. We could also see gusts up to 45 to 55 mph. When it comes to rainfall, light amounts are expected from .05 to .25″.

The mountains will be hit hard with snow and even stronger winds. We have a Winter Storm Warning from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations will be 6 to 12 inches above 6,000 feet. The winds will be very strong, gusting up to 60 to 70 mph, and will cause dangerous travel conditions on Wednesday. Because of all the active weather, we are issuing a First Alert on Wednesday.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

