Family of shooting victim worried with Phoenix City Council vote to auction confiscated guns

The Phoenix City Council reached a 5-4 vote to auction guns that have been confiscated and forfeited by police.
By Casey Torres
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Alejandro Hernandez lost his wife, Yenni Leyva, in October 2022 after she was killed in a drive-by shooting. After learning the Phoenix City Council reached a 5-4 vote to auction guns that have been confiscated and forfeited by police on Wednesday, he’s worried guns used in crimes will end up in the wrong hands again.

“There are moments when it’s 10 or 11 when I say to myself, ‘She’ll be home soon’. I forget she’s no longer here,” said Hernandez. His wife and mother to their five children was killed in front of her family when she was sitting in their car’s passenger seat. The family was traveling near 32nd Ave. and McDowell Rd. Leyva was hit while her baby sat on her lap. She died at the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Martin Ramirez Contreras and two teens were arrested. “There are a lot of things prohibited for minors here. I don’t understand how they don’t sell alcohol to people younger than 18 years old, but they do sell them guns?” said Hernandez. “We’ve been going through good times and bad times since then, but we miss her.”

The pain of losing his wife is hitting hard again following the City Council’s decision to sign a five-year contract with Sierra Tactical Auctions to resell seized guns. The money from those sales will go to the city’s general fund. “It’s concerning because I would think weapons should be destroyed. They shouldn’t be sold again,” said Hernandez.

Under Arizona state law, guns connected to a felony offense must be sold within one year to any authorized business. Although supporters believe this state law benefits taxpayers by bringing in more revenue, they also believe guns are assets that should not be destroyed.

However, Hernandez said that rule could only bring more pain to families like his. “Imagine if the same gun that killed a person, ends up killing another,” said Hernandez.

According to Phoenix Police, more than 1,400 court-ordered guns are ready to be auctioned off. Council members who voted against the new contract hope to find a way to change the state law to give cities more options on the issue.

