Big weather changes ahead as rain, snow and wind come to Arizona this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a pleasant weekend, with temperatures in the 70s across the Valley. But this won’t last long. We will have temperatures in the 70s Monday and Tuesday before significant weather changes head our way. A weak low-pressure system is moving across northern Mexico and could lead to a few light showers possible through Monday, mainly in southern Arizona. Still, big changes are expected Tuesday night across the state including cooler temperatures, very strong wind, and rain and snow. As a result, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued, as well as a High Wind Watch.

With the Winter Storm Watch, elevations above 5500 feet could get anywhere from 4-12 inches of snow, and temperatures will drop to the 20s and 30s for highs through the weekend. For the High Wind Watch, areas like Cave Creek, Camp Verde, Holbrook, and Snowflake could get wind gusts up to 60 mph. Though the watch is not issued for the Valley, it will also be windy with gusts to 40 mph. Valley temperatures will drop from the 70s Monday and Tuesday into only the 50s mid-week, with slight rain chances through the weekend.

