Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Big weather changes ahead as rain, snow and wind come to Arizona this week

Big changes are expected Tuesday night, including cooler temperatures, very strong wind, and rain and snow. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a pleasant weekend, with temperatures in the 70s across the Valley. But this won’t last long. We will have temperatures in the 70s Monday and Tuesday before significant weather changes head our way. A weak low-pressure system is moving across northern Mexico and could lead to a few light showers possible through Monday, mainly in southern Arizona. Still, big changes are expected Tuesday night across the state including cooler temperatures, very strong wind, and rain and snow. As a result, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued, as well as a High Wind Watch.

With the Winter Storm Watch, elevations above 5500 feet could get anywhere from 4-12 inches of snow, and temperatures will drop to the 20s and 30s for highs through the weekend. For the High Wind Watch, areas like Cave Creek, Camp Verde, Holbrook, and Snowflake could get wind gusts up to 60 mph. Though the watch is not issued for the Valley, it will also be windy with gusts to 40 mph. Valley temperatures will drop from the 70s Monday and Tuesday into only the 50s mid-week, with slight rain chances through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Latest News

Big weather changes for Arizona
It's going to be in the mid-70s this week with chilly winds, rain and snow to the north this...
Winter storm this week, to bring windy, cold and wet weather this week
Chilly temperatures to come this week
Chilly weather on its way to Phoenix area this week