Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s Grand Falls outside of Flagstaff is ‘part-time waterfall’ that’s taller then Niagara Falls

Known in the Southwest for its many tiers of water and wide stance, the Grand Falls is an...
Known in the Southwest for its many tiers of water and wide stance, the Grand Falls is an incredible phenomenon. Located 30 miles East of Flagstaff, this waterfall wonder sits on Navajo Nation land in the Painted Desert.
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

NEAR FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Known in the Southwest for its many tiers of water and wide stance, Grand Falls (aka Chocolate Falls) is an incredible phenomenon. Located 30 miles East of Flagstaff, this waterfall wonder sits on Navajo Nation land in the Painted Desert. The muddy falls are fed by the snowmelt and rain from the White Mountains and flow into the Little Colorado River. For this reason, there are only specific times of the year when the waterfalls are actually flowing. Grand Falls is over 181 feet tall and known for the beautiful rainbows created by the impact and spray of the falls. For scale, Niagara Falls is 176 feet and the actual waterfall is only 70 feet due to rocks at the base.

Grand Falls is over 181 feet tall, taller than Niagara Falls, and known for the beautiful rainbows created by the impact and spray of the falls.

AZStateParks.com

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale

Latest News

Known in the Southwest for its many tiers of water and wide stance, the Grand Falls is an...
Arizona's Grand Falls outside of Flagstaff is 'part time waterfall' that's taller then Niagara Falls
John Papuga owns Creekside Lodge & Cabins in Mayor, which offers a variety of food, music, and...
Explore the small town of Mayer
Mortimer Farms in Dewey offers everything from fresh produce and farm-to-table food to a weekly...
Mortimer Farms offers a variety of food and activities
Learn the history of the small town of Dewey-Humboldt, and enjoy delicious comfort food at...
Explore Arizona's Country Town