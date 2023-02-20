Arizona’s Grand Falls outside of Flagstaff is ‘part-time waterfall’ that’s taller then Niagara Falls

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

NEAR FLAGSTAFF, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Known in the Southwest for its many tiers of water and wide stance, Grand Falls (aka Chocolate Falls) is an incredible phenomenon. Located 30 miles East of Flagstaff, this waterfall wonder sits on Navajo Nation land in the Painted Desert. The muddy falls are fed by the snowmelt and rain from the White Mountains and flow into the Little Colorado River. For this reason, there are only specific times of the year when the waterfalls are actually flowing. Grand Falls is over 181 feet tall and known for the beautiful rainbows created by the impact and spray of the falls. For scale, Niagara Falls is 176 feet and the actual waterfall is only 70 feet due to rocks at the base.

