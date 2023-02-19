Black History Month
Woman dead, 2 injured after house fire in Avondale

Police say a woman was found dead inside the house.
Police say a woman was found dead inside the house.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a house fire in Avondale on Saturday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., Avondale police and fire departments responded to a fire at a home near Lower Buckeye Road and Central Avenue. Avondale police say a woman was found dead inside the house, and two adults were taken to the Maricopa County Burn Unit with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway but believe the cause of the fire is accidental. The victim has not been identified.

Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home near Lower Buckeye Road and Central Avenue.
Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home near Lower Buckeye Road and Central Avenue.

