Winter storm this week, to bring windy, cold and wet weather this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s! Look for Valley high temperatures in the lower 70s once again under partly sunny skies.

Slight rain chances for Southeastern portions of the state as a weak low-pressure system near the California coast continues to push moisture into the area as it moves east. On Monday, expect similar conditions with more spotty light rain and highs slightly above average in the lower 70s and breezy.

This week, models show a wet weather pattern associated with a more impactful low-pressure system from the North that will tap into that moisture over the area, bringing rainy/snowy, and windy conditions by Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a High Wind Watch in effect for Northwestern portions of the state from Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty on how much rain/snow we will expect, but this could dump about 8 inches of snow and 4 inches in lower elevation areas throughout High Country. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting about a quarter of an inch of rain for the Valley with greater amounts up north over the next 7 days. As far as temperatures go, expect the 70s into Tuesday, then a much cooler air mass behind the front will drop temperatures down into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Slight rain chances remain in the forecast through next Saturday.

