Warm weekend in the 70s for central Arizona

Expect a high of 72 degrees in Phoenix Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds. Holly Bock has the latest forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! Our average temperature in the Valley is 71 degrees for this time of the year, and temperatures will be right around that as we close out the weekend. Expect a high of 72 degrees in Phoenix Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds.

A strong storm system will sweep through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring much cooler temperatures across the state, strong winds, and the chance for rain and snow through the latter half of the week. A strong wind could lead to blowing dust Wednesday, with gusts possible to 40 mph across the Valley and upwards of 60 mph in northern and eastern Arizona.

We will keep a close eye on Tuesday and Wednesday for any wind advisories or high wind warnings that could be issued. Rain chances pick up Wednesday across the Valley, lingering into the weekend. As far as the snow is concerned, higher elevations across northern and eastern Arizona could see up to eight inches of snow.

