Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the child that was found crossing the street in Glendale on Saturday.

Glendale police reported the 4-year-old was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue. Police say he is verbal but could not answer questions appropriately and may be on the autism spectrum.

Earlier attempts to contact the child’s family were unsuccessful, but on Saturday evening, Glendale police shared on Facebook that the child had been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.