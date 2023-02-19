Black History Month
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale

The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the child that was found crossing the street in Glendale on Saturday.

Glendale police reported the 4-year-old was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue. Police say he is verbal but could not answer questions appropriately and may be on the autism spectrum.

Earlier attempts to contact the child’s family were unsuccessful, but on Saturday evening, Glendale police shared on Facebook that the child had been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

