Plenty of activities happening across Phoenix area this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’re searching for something to do this week, we’ve got you covered! From Paw Patrol to FROZEN, there’s a lot happening in the Valley that you won’t want to miss out on.

Phoenix

Feb. 24-26 - Paw Patrol LIVE! The Great Pirate Adventure

Arizona Financial Theatre - 400 W. Washington St.

Paw Patrol Live is on the road with a brand new 2023 tour! You’ll be able to clap and sing along as your favorite law enforcement pups fight back against Mayor Humdinger. Tickets can be found here.

Feb. 25 - Rihanna Drag Brunch

Copper Blues Live - 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Costumes are encouraged at this epic tribute to RiRi herself, starring Espressa Grande, Onika Grende, Desiree DeMornay, and Camilla Grande. Two drink minimum, 21+, no refunds are available. Click here for tickets to either the 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. show!

Glendale

Feb. 25 - 13th Annual Dog Days of Glendale

Murphy Park - N. 58th Avenue - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Join the Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue for their annual event at Murphy Park. There will be dog adoption opportunities, dog-friendly activities and more. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Learn more here!

Scottsdale

Feb. 19-26- Scottsdale Arabian Horseshow

WestWorld - 16601 N. Pima Road

Go see some of the most beautiful horses residing in Arizona at this Arabian horse show. This event has been happening in the Valley since 1955, with the first being held at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel. There will be family-friendly events, including an “Immersive Horse Experience,” ice cream social, ceramic horse painting, demonstrations, tours, etc. Ticket costs vary from day to day but are available here.

Feb. 19-20, 23, 25 - Immersive Monet

Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix - 4301 N. Scottsdale Road

Lighthouse Art Space will be hosting its final leg of the Immersive Monte and the Impressionists exhibit this week. Take a step into some of the world’s most beloved impressionist art pieces, from Monet to Degas. If you’ve not had a chance to get here yet, make sure you get your tickets soon, as spaces are filling up. You can find them here.

Tempe

Feb. 22-March 5 - FROZEN 2023 Tour

ASU Gammage - 1200 S Forest Ave

It’s music you know and love, and this time it’s on the stage featuring all the classics as well as some new numbers. To learn more about the show, click here. Get your tickets here.

Mesa

Feb. 24-26 - Jurassic Quest

Bell Bank Park - 6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Get up close and personal with some of your favorite scaly and feathery beasts from the Jurassic Era at this indoor, family-friendly event. You won’t want to miss this incredible adventure back in time. Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

Chandler

Feb. 25 - Mwenso and the Shakes

Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N. Arizona Ave.

These incredible musical artists will bring hits from legendary American musicians through the rhythm of jazz and blues. CCA’s Artist-in-Residence Michael Mwenso will also be celebrating the 2nd year of his residency at the center! Click here for tickets before seats fill up!

