Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are fighting for their life after they were shot in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business near 35th Street and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway to find any suspects.

Officers responded to a shooting near 35th Street and Thomas Road. (Arizona's Family)

