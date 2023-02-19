Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix parking lot
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are fighting for their life after they were shot in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business near 35th Street and Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say an investigation is underway to find any suspects.
