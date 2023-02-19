Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in east Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police said they got reports of the shooting near 35th Street and Thomas Road. When officers showed up, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not identified a suspect yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

