Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix

A man is dead after a shooting that broke out in east Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
A man is dead after a shooting that broke out in east Phoenix Saturday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in east Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police said they got reports of the shooting near 35th Street and Thomas Road. When officers showed up, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not identified a suspect yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

