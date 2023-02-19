Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after evening motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

A man is dead after an evening motorcycle and car crash in north Phoenix.
A man is dead after an evening motorcycle and car crash in north Phoenix.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle crash that happened in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of the crash around 7:15 p.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads and found 52-year-old Jay Dilf lying on the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was uninjured in the crash. Investigators learned that Dilf was headed north on Cave Creek Road when a vehicle turned onto the road from a private drive in front of him, causing the crash. Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash, and no more details are available.

Phoenix police say the car driver showed no signs of intoxication.
Phoenix police say the car driver showed no signs of intoxication.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits

Latest News

There are lots of things to do this week in the Valley that you don't want to miss.
Plenty of activities happening across Phoenix area this week
A man is dead after a shooting that broke out in east Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix
Fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline punctured, leaks
A fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline was punctured early Sunday morning and started...
Fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel punctured, leaking in Phoenix