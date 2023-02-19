Man dead after evening motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle crash that happened in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of the crash around 7:15 p.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads and found 52-year-old Jay Dilf lying on the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was uninjured in the crash. Investigators learned that Dilf was headed north on Cave Creek Road when a vehicle turned onto the road from a private drive in front of him, causing the crash. Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash, and no more details are available.

Phoenix police say the car driver showed no signs of intoxication. (Arizona's Family)

