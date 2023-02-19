Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

High-rise fire kills 1, displaces 400 residents in DC suburb

In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters...
In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters respond to a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Silver Springs, Md.(Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — One person died and one is in critical condition after a fire early Saturday at a high-rise apartment building in a suburb of Washington, D.C., the Washington Post and other local media reported.

The fire in downtown Silver Spring sent more than a dozen other people, including three firefighters, to the hospital and displaced more than 400 residents, the Post reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the fire was reported in an apartment on the seventh floor of Arrive, a 15-story building, and estimated the damage at $2 million.

Vic Washington, who lives on the third floor, told the Post that he heard two explosions around 6 a.m.

“It definitely startled me,” he said. “The alarms were going off. It was very traumatic.”

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Godstein added that officials are aware of reports of loud booms and that they believe they could be related to aerosol cans that were in the apartment. He said the fire was contained to an apartment on the seventh floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, says she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose in Ahwatukee

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Temple University police officer fatally shot during chase
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police say an investigation is underway to find any suspects.
Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix parking lot