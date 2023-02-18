Black History Month
Tuesday Morning home goods store shutting down 9 locations in the Phoenix-area

Arizona will be saying goodbye to nine Tuesday Morning locations.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A home goods store found around the Valley is shutting its doors after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. Tuesday Morning, which sells home decor, furniture, and bedding, will close nine locations in Arizona.

The following locations will close:

The company, based in Dallas, Texas, has about 480 stores, down from around 700 three years ago. It plans to close unprofitable stores and cut costs. Tuesday Morning joins a growing number of financially distressed retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year. Consumer spending has slowed down in the face of inflation, and interest rates have increased, making it costlier for companies to borrow.

Another home goods store, Bed, Bath and Beyond, has also recently been plagued with closings in recent weeks. The retailer announced at the beginning of February they’d be closing 149 stores nationwide, including a Chandler location.

