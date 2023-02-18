Tuesday Morning home goods store shutting down 9 locations in the Phoenix-area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A home goods store found around the Valley is shutting its doors after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. Tuesday Morning, which sells home decor, furniture, and bedding, will close nine locations in Arizona.
The following locations will close:
- Arrowhead Plaza - 20165 North 67th Avenue, Glendale
- Bell Towne Plaza - 245 East Bell Road, Phoenix
- Gateway Village - 10273 West McDowell Road, Avondale
- Lake Pleasant Towne Center - 10096 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria
- Las Tiendas Village - 2815 South Alma School Road, Chandler
- McClintock Fountains - 1840 East Warner Road, Tempe
- Mesa Pavilions North - 6952 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa
- Sonora Village - 15449 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
- Village Square - 4643 East Cactus Road, Phoenix
The company, based in Dallas, Texas, has about 480 stores, down from around 700 three years ago. It plans to close unprofitable stores and cut costs. Tuesday Morning joins a growing number of financially distressed retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year. Consumer spending has slowed down in the face of inflation, and interest rates have increased, making it costlier for companies to borrow.
Another home goods store, Bed, Bath and Beyond, has also recently been plagued with closings in recent weeks. The retailer announced at the beginning of February they’d be closing 149 stores nationwide, including a Chandler location.
