Scottsdale man accused of stealing belongings through online ‘sweetheart scam’

Salamone used the dating section on social media platforms to meet victims.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing items from dates and selling them as part of an online ‘sweetheart scam.’

Scottsdale detectives learned of a Phoenix police investigation where a victim had stolen property. A further investigation by Scottsdale detectives and the burglary unit discovered that 51-year-old Steven Salamone was selling stolen items.

According to detectives, Salamone used the dating section on social media platforms to meet his victims, all women. He would then convince them to let him visit their homes by sending them exotic pictures of places and activities like sunsets, travel destinations, dogs, and posing on motorcycles.

Detectives say that Salamone gained the trust of his victims by visiting and staying with them, driving their cars, and hanging out with them. Once Salamone left, he stole their possessions and sold, traded, or pawned them. In addition, detectives say Salamone would vanish, block the women on social media and change his cell phone number. Police say he is also known to change the spelling of his name on social media when moving on to a new victim.

When he was arrested, Salamone had items from multiple victims in Phoenix and Florida. He is being charged with two counts of theft and one count of fraud.

Scottsdale police say if you or anyone recognizes Salamone, also known as Steven Capaletti and Steve Capalletti, and may be a victim of a similar scam, to contact their non-emergency number at 480-312-5000 or the tip line at 480-312-TIPS.

