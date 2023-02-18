Police searching for woman after shots fired reported near ASU in Tempe
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a woman after shots were fired near Arizona State University in Tempe on Friday evening. The shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near Rural Road and University Drive.
Investigators say a woman and man were arguing when the man pushed her. The woman then pulled out a gun and shot at least one time, police said. Both ran away and haven’t been found. No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a Black woman in her late 20s. Police say she is 5′4″ with a skinny build and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans. If anyone has information, they’re asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.
