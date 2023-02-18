Police searching for woman after shots fired reported near ASU in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a woman after shots were fired near Arizona State University in Tempe on Friday evening. The shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near Rural Road and University Drive.

Investigators say a woman and man were arguing when the man pushed her. The woman then pulled out a gun and shot at least one time, police said. Both ran away and haven’t been found. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her late 20s. Police say she is 5′4″ with a skinny build and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans. If anyone has information, they’re asked to call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Tempe campus (report of shots fired)



The area around 960 E University Dr. has been cleared to resume normal activity.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact @TempePolice at 480-350-8311. pic.twitter.com/4Gxv1wUEkw — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) February 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.