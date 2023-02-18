Black History Month
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in north Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon.
One person is hospitalized after a shooting in north Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in north Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Details are limited but it happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads. Officers are searching for the suspect, and residents in the area are being asked to stay inside.

The investigation is underway. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

