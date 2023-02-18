Black History Month
One dead, one arrested after “police incident” in south Chandler

One is dead and one is arrested after a police incident in south Chandler near the Intel Ocotillo Campus, police say.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is in custody and another is dead after a “police incident” that happened early Saturday morning in Chandler.

Chandler police say it happened near the Intel Ocotillo Campus by the intersection of Dobson and Ocotillo Road. Although there aren’t many details available yet, police say there is no threat to the public. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

