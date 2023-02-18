One dead, one arrested after “police incident” in south Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is in custody and another is dead after a “police incident” that happened early Saturday morning in Chandler.

Chandler police say it happened near the Intel Ocotillo Campus by the intersection of Dobson and Ocotillo Road. Although there aren’t many details available yet, police say there is no threat to the public. An investigation is underway.

