Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix

A man is dead and a teenager is in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in west Phoenix.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a teenager is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Friday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at a park near 51st and Campbell Avenues around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Gilberto Perez Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned that a teenager had been taken to a hospital from the scene before officers arrived. The teen had non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and Phoenix police officers ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness or Phoenix Police.

