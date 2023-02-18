Black History Month
Man dead after being reportedly dragged by ATV near State Farm Stadium

A man is dead after being reportedly dragged by an ATV gator near State Farm Stadium Saturday morning.
A man is dead after being reportedly dragged by an ATV gator near State Farm Stadium Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being reportedly dragged by an ATV near State Farm Stadium Saturday morning.

Glendale police responded to reports of an incident near the stadium on Saturday, and when officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses said the man was taking down materials around the stadium when another worker unknowingly dragged him with an ATV gator several hundred feet. Officers say he is cooperating with police. The investigation is underway, but impairment is not believed to be a factor. No further information is available at this time.

