Man claims Goodyear police used excessive force, K-9 attacked leg while handcuffed

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Marshun Neeley is walking a little better these days, but it’s still a struggle after his confrontation with Goodyear police. “I never thought this was going to happen to me,” said Neeley. “I was always taught don’t resist, put hands up, that way you don’t get shot. I felt like I was complying and it still happened.”

A home security video from Nov. 5, 2022, shows Goodyear police officers storming into a home and arresting the 31-year-old Valley dad. Police were responding to a domestic violence call from Neeley’s girlfriend.

On Friday, Neeley and his attorney spoke to reporters and accused officers of using excessive force. They said the Goodyear man was unarmed and not resisting arrest, yet officers slammed him to the ground, handcuffed him, then unleashed a K-9 dog, which tore into his leg for nearly a minute.

Neeley had four teeth shattered, a broken finger, and his leg required surgery. “Once I saw they were just throwing me around, I immediately went to the ground and put my hands on my back,” said Neeley. “I felt blood running down my leg, that’s when I looked back and seen the dog. I’m like, my hands are already locked, I’m handcuffed, what’s the dog for?”

“This kind of authority should not be given without accountability,” said attorney Quacy Smith. “If you don’t have accountability in instances such as this, you end up with folks being shot by police unjustifiably like Tyree Nichols.”

The City of Goodyear released this statement:

“The city has received Mr. Neely’s notice of claim and disagrees with his version of events, but due to the pending litigation we are unable to speak about the incident.”

According to Goodyear police, Neeley had an order of protection against him from his girlfriend. Neeley had reportedly been arrested three times before this incident for violating the order of protection. The notice of claim is seeking $5 million from the City of Goodyear and the Goodyear Police Department.

