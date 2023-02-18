Man arrested after assault on co-worker leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Chandler Intel facility

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized, and a man is in custody after an assault in Chandler Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault around 6:15 a.m. Officers arrived and found a victim who had died from blunt-force trauma injuries. Another victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say the incident involved coworkers at the Intel campus, and Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.

Chandler Police arrest suspect in violent homicide this morning near Dobson Rd. and Ocotillo Rd.#ChandlerPolice #ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ pic.twitter.com/nipd2vYjUv — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 18, 2023

Earlier today, Chandler police confirmed that a suspect was in custody, and this was an isolated incident. “We want the public to know at this time that a suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public or the citizens of Chandler,” said Sgt. Emma Huenneke

Simmons was booked into jail and faces 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.